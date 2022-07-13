This weekend you can celebrate with the city of Hansen for Hansen Day! For one day only there is a big party for the community and others to enjoy.

Hansen Day Details

The Hansen Day celebration is Saturday, July 16th. This year it will not be at the city park, instead, it will be at Rolling Hills Park. The parade will be from 10 am to 11 am. After the parade, you can head down to Rolling Hills Park to shop local vendors and have some fun with other activities. The vendors will be at the park 11 am until 4 pm

Activities You Can Participate In

There are going to be bounce houses and mini trains. A dunk tank will be there, not sure who will be in the tank yet. Also, there will be face painting available and balloon animals for the kids. If you have ever wanted to ride a mechanical bull, this is your chance as well. The mobile Knocker Ball is going to be there as well so you can run into your family and friends without hurting anyone. And of course, there is going to be plenty of food.

Hansen Parade loading...

Things To Keep In Mind

During the parade, there will be road closures. Make sure you either get through the area before the closures or find an alternative route. The parade route seems pretty long. If you are participating in the parade, you need to meet at Hansen Elementary School at 9 am. It will also likely be pretty hot. Make sure you bring plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and stay safe while having a great time.

The Best Country Singer From Every State Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.