We are coming up on a full year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and after millions of deaths across the world we now have a few effective vaccines available. The roll-out of the vaccine is limited still, so the vaccine is only available to certain groups right now. But, if you are in an eligible group and have decided to get the vaccine, how do you know where to get it? These websites can help you find locations and vaccine information:

South Central Public Health District - the SCPHD website will give you information on available vaccines and which groups are eligible and when eligibility changes will happen.

St. Luke's Magic Valley - lists the pertinent information on vaccine options and eligible persons.

SolvHealth - this site lists the various locations offering the COVID vaccine along with requirements and phone numbers to call.

Vaccine Finder - this website will show you locations in the area with available vaccine doses.

You could call your health care provider and see if they have any available and if they have time for you. You could also call around town to the various medical locations. But, possibly the easiest way to find an available vaccine is to check the vaccine finder website or the SolvHealth site which lists locations across the Magic Valley.

Finding a location that offers the vaccine isn't hard. Finding a location with the vaccine available is going to be the hardest part for now. On the vaccine finder website it has all the locations listed as 'out of stock'. SolvHealth gives you the necessary information and phone numbers to call to check vaccine availability. The locations aren't all inclusive, vaccinefinder.org only lists five providers in Twin Falls. Among the notable locations not listed on the website, but are offering vaccines to those eligible, are St. Luke's Magic Valley and the South Central Public Health District.

According to SCPHD, vaccines are available to those 65 and older currently. The next eligible group changes will happen in early April, then late April, and in May it will become available to the general public.