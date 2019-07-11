Get Your Pets: 40 Unclaimed Since July 4th At Twin Falls Shelter

The People for Pets / Magic Valley Humane Society found room for 80 animals that went stray over the Independence Day holiday. It's time for Magic Valley pet owners to take inventory.

I had a chance Wednesday to speak with Debbie Blackwood, director of the People for Pets / Magic Valley Humane Society, and was blown away at the number of animals the shelter picked up surrounding the Forth of July holiday.

"Sixty dogs, and twenty cats," said Blackwood. "Thirty-eight have been reclaimed."

That still leaves a huge amount of stray animals still waiting to be claimed by owners at the shelter. The shelter picked up twelve dogs on July 1 alone. The 72-hour wait period has already passed, which means many of these dogs and cats are going to new families in the coming days. And for those who don't get placed...well, I think you can figure what their fate holds.

The shelter is over capacity on strays right now, so please head down there if your pet disappeared between July 1-4. You can contact the shelter at 208-736-2299.