In Idaho, you can't tell us what to do. We'll fight it - even if it might be good for us or helpful. We aren't mean or rebellious but we do like when the choice is ours and isn't being forced down our throats (or into our blood). We would have fought a mask mandate across Idaho and even with the optional COVID vaccines, many still feel pressured to get it. So, they don't do it. Others don't get it because they just don't want it.

What Percentage of Idahoans are Vaccinated?

As of today in Idaho (May 17, 2021) 551,588 people or 35.96% of the population has been fully vaccinated. According to KTVB, many Idahoans just don't want the vaccine. Vaccine providers in Idaho rejected more than 60 thousand vaccine doses from the Federal government as demand for the vaccine has declined in the state. In Twin Falls County, just over 22,000 people have been fully vaccinated or 27 percent of the county population.

What Would Get More Idahoans to Take the Vaccine?

In Ohio they have offered people a chance at winning $1 million if they get the COVID vaccine. In Idaho that might work for a lot of people, but there are few incentives that are more appealing to us, especially in Twin Falls. Take that million dollars and turn it into a guaranteed smaller prize and we'll bite.