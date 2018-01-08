Gooding High Employee Charged with Sex Crime

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) A Gooding High School employee faces felony sexual battery charges of a child aged 16 to 17 years of age.

Police arrested Ann Kuroki, 26, on Friday night. They began investigating the relationship on Wednesday after they received news that Kuroki could be having a relationship with a male student.

Gooding police called Kuroki a teacher, but the school district said she was classified as an "at will" employee.

The Gooding Police Chief, Dave Fisher, said the school district terminated Kuroki's employment on Thursday morning. He says they are conducting their own internal investigation.

A school board agenda for Tuesday lists Ann Kuroki's termination as an agenda item.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

According to a school board agenda from October, Kuroki was hired as a boys JV basketball coach.