Boise State Football Coach Moves On From Bronco To Tiger

Bryan Harsin, the former head coach of the Boise State Broncos football team, has accepted the head coaching job at Auburn University.

College football coach Bryan Harsin is moving on from being a bronco to a tiger. Harsin, a Boise native, officially ended his six year stint as the BSU coach on Tuesday (December 22). The move came unexpectedly for many, and was announced on the Auburn University website, among other sources.

Prior to the coach taking over the reigns for Boise State in 2014, he was a member of the coaching staff of Arkansas State University. The broncos finished 2020 with a regular season record of 5-1. Two games were cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

Harsin attended Capital High School in Boise, and formerly played quarterback for the university (1995-1999). He also transitions from the Mountain West Conference to the Southeastern Conference. His overall coaching record in college football is 76 wins, and 24 losses, and he led both Boise State and Arkansas State to a combined three wins in five bowl appearances.

Harsin becomes the 28th head coach for the Auburn Tigers. He will take over for Gus Malzahn. Harsin led the broncos to a 12-2 record in his first year as coach, and also captured his first Mountain West Conference Championship for the program.

Boise State ended the 2019 season also at 12-2. The team earned its fifth invitation to the Las Vegas Bowl as well.

We wish Harsin the best of luck with Auburn. The new coach for the team hasn't been announced yet.