Wanted: Shawna Weeks

UPDATE: Weeks has since turned herself in to authorities.

This week the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for Shawna Weeks or Shawna Osborn. She is wanted for sexual battery of a minor child sixteen or seventeen years of age, which is a felony. If you have any information about Osborn/Weeks call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. You can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.

AGE: 36

HEIGHT: 5’6”

SEX: FEMALE

WEIGHT: 220

HAIR: BROWN

EYES: GREEN

RACE: WHITE