Group Secures Donations for Defaced Site at City of Rocks

ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-A group that supports state run parks in Idaho was able to raise funds to help remove graffiti from historic rock inscriptions in southern Idaho. The Friends of Idaho State Parks created the fund that will help remove paint that defaced rocks with early pioneer signatures on it at the City of Rocks National Reserve in late April.

On Tuesday the group announced on its Facebook page that it had met its goal of $5,000 that will be turned over to the City of Rocks located near the small community of Almo. Park caretakers discovered the graffiti at Camp Rock, investigators think it happened sometime around April 21. Agents with the National Park Service are trying to track down those who may be responsible.

The removal of the graffiti cannot be done until the investigation is complete. The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch is asking for information that will identify those responsible for the crime and ask that the information be reported by calling of texting 888-653-0009. Or go to www.nps.gov/ISB to submit a tip.

The park is operated in cooperation with the federal government and the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. The City of Rocks features unique rock formations that are a popular climbing and hiking spot in southern Idaho. It was also a common stopping point for emigrants headed west in the 1800s during the California Gold Rush. It features even earlier history of American tribes that hunted and gathered food in the area.