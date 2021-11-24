Biden Gas Pump Stickers in Twin Falls, Idaho a Bad Idea

I noticed it when buying gas. Monday after work. And I felt guilty. As you can see, on the right-hand side of the picture there is a Joe Biden “I DID THAT” sticker. On the left-hand side, you can see where a Biden sticker of a similar design has been partially scraped away (I’ll get back to the scraping in a moment). There are several of these designs available online and I ordered some a few weeks ago because I collect political memorabilia.

The Package was Larger Than Expected

I didn’t expect a package of 100. I held on to a few and gave the rest away to friends, neighbors, and people in diners. One of the guys at work showed me a picture of a similar sticker applied to a gas pump in Jerome. It was larger than what I received in the package.

After taking a picture of the pump at Smith’s, I compared it with a picture of some stickers I took while looking at them on my desk at work. I saw a match in size, albeit. There’s some extra print on the sticker at the gas station. Maybe someone ordered from Amazon, which is what I did. Or someone wrote on a sticker after I gave it away.

Picture by Bill Colley.

No Laughing Matter

This was funny in the beginning. It’s not now. I don’t want to be responsible for the inconvenience of scraping these sticky jokes. On-air I mentioned the Kyle Rittenhouse story. He had been in Kenosha, Wisconsin cleaning graffiti and was then asked to help and defend private property. Property losses at the Car Store were much worse during the riots when compared to stickers on a gas pump or grocery shelf and, yet. Both are acts of vandalism separated by degrees.

A fellow wrote to me after I mentioned the comparison on-air and said I was no more responsible than a gunmaker who sells a product that’s later used in a crime. No, there’s a difference. A gunmaker realizes his product could someday be used by a criminal but for the most part, he knows most firearms are used for sport or self-defense.

People aren’t storing the Biden stickers inside family albums and I don’t believe anybody is pasting them on the refrigerator at home. These things scream “put me on a gas pump!” In retrospect, I’m sorry.

Election Memes That Will Make You Laugh or Cry