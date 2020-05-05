Hardest Parts About Returning To Work That Used To Be Easy

After working from home for so long it might be a little difficult to get back into the routine of things. Things that used to be so easy are now, somehow, difficult.

I have only partially been working from home. And I am incredibly happy that the economy is starting to get moving again and people are returning to work. That being said, it is kind of hard to do the basics that we may or may not have been neglecting over the last few weeks.

Showering every day. Sure sure, judge me, say how unsanitary I am, but if I can get an extra hour of sleep instead of showering right now you best believe I am going to do it. As long as it isn't days on end. Abiding by bed time. I try to make sure I am in bed by 8:30 - 9 p.m. every night. But now that getting up as early isn't needed it is harder to go to bed. Staying awake for 8 hours at a time. I love my naps. I have gotten used to naps pretty much every day and saying good bye has been tough. Not eating every 30 minutes. Trying to readjust to a normal eating schedule is making me hangry. Waking up every morning. That is a thing we used to do? Wake up every morning? Ugh what a drag. Talk to people. I think I have forgotten how to talk to people that aren't my dogs. I even think my dogs are sick of me.

What are some of the hardest things that you have found to get back to normal?