Have You Seen All The Celebrities That Love To Visit Southern Idaho?
There have been lots of celebrities that have come through Idaho, some that live here and some that just visit regularly. I am curious if there is anyone that has met all the celebrities that have come through the area.
Henry Winkler
Henry Winkler was actually at Twin Falls High School a few years ago, he has been seen on several lakes and talks about how much he loves fishing in Idaho. I have not encountered the Fonz but wish I had. I hear he is super nice.
Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis has been seen in Twin Falls several times, it shouldn't be surprising, he is in the process of building an airport in Hailey. I also hear he is a really nice guy.
Demi Moore
Considering she was married to Bruce Willis, this makes total sense. She also has a house in Sun Valley and has been seen in Twin Falls several times.
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks was actually eating breakfast at a Magic Valley eatery not long ago. I have heard rumors that he was upset with some business owners of a particular place and decided to come further south to get some work done on his home. That is all speculation and rumors anyway. But, if it is true you may be more likely to run into him.
Nikki Sixx
It is no secret Nikki Sixx grew up in Jerome. If you go to Red's Trading Post they display that Nikki Sixx was there. I am not sure that he ever visits though.
Aaron Paul
The Emmett native is now based in Boise. Since we are so close to Boise it is very possible that Aaron Paul visits around the area. There is lots to do here and he knows it.
Leighton Vander Esch
The former Boise State Football player, Riggins native and now Dallas Cowboys player comes to Idaho often, especially Riggins. He has donated time, money and resources to his home state.
Adam West
Obviously you will not be able to run into him now, but it is very possible that you have run into him in the Sun Valley area or even in the Magic Valley area. I hear he was incredibly friendly with his fans and was a jokester.
Christina Hendricks
This actress actually lived in Twin Falls while she was in elementary and middle school. She started her acting career here and there is a chance you went to school with her. I am not sure if she still visits the area but I imagine it is possible.
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher once owned a home in the area. He has been seen in Twin Falls several times and has been known to enjoy the outdoors. It is a good possibility that he would return to the area and you could run into him.