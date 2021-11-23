Help Save Historic Oakley Opera House In Need Of Renovations

For those who live or have traveled through Oakley, you have probably seen Howell's Opera House. It sticks out pretty good and it is a gorgeous old building that, without a doubt, has a rich history. It is in need of some repairs to help keep the building standing.

According to the Go Fund Me page, the Historic Howells Opera House is temporarily closed, not for the first time, due to roof damage. The Oakley Valley Arts Council is trying to raise $50 thousand dollars to help fix the roof.

Apparently, the roof is bad enough that there is fear for the safety of the performers and stage crews. The arts council is also trying to get a grant that would help with the cost. However, as it stands, they are asking for the public's help to save and reopen Howell's Opera House sooner rather than later. Judging by their website, the opera house has had people on stage since 1974.

As of right now, they are not sure when they will be able to reopen. I have never personally had the pleasure of seeing a performance on the Howell's Opera House stage but now it is on my list of things to do. There is something magical and special about locally produced shows and musicals. They have extra love and dedication. Most of them are volunteers hoping to make someone smile.

If you want to donate to the renovations to the roof you can check out the gofundme here.

