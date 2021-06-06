Brush Fire South of Oakley

UPDATE: According to BLM: Estimated Contain set- 6/8, 8 p.m. & est. control set-6/12, 8 p.m. The winds were expected to pick up Monday evening. Firefighters are working with aircraft to create containment lines.

OAKLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are working on a fire about five miles south of Oakley.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Birch Fire is burning through brush and juniper trees and is now estimated at around 180 acres at at 7 p.m. after aircraft arrived and mapped it. BLM has four fire engines and a dozer on scene while aircraft and more fire engines have been requested.

Estimated location of the fire: