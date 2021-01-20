Visit Victorian Era At Magic Valley Bed And Breakfast

There is a gorgeous bed and breakfast that you can stay in called the Haight Home Bed and Breakfast in Oakley. This historic home is a great way to visit the Victorian era. It looks completely stunning.

The Haight Home Bed and Breakfast was apparently built in 1895 by a man named Hector Haight. It is even on the National Historic Registry! It is located at 215 East Poplar Street in Oakley if you want a nice little staycation while not really feeling like you are still in Idaho, let alone year 2021.

The photos look amazing. You can rent the entire home which sleeps 9 in beds and 15 people is the max. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. The photo of the tub alone makes me want to stay here.

If you are looking at staying in one room they range from $90 to $150 per night and each room comes with their own commodities. Breakfast gets chosen the night before so you know what you're going to get. All the decoration is vintage and yet still looks pretty comfortable. Some of the rooms have a personal balcony and fireplaces.

They even offer a "romance" package where you get a steak dinner for 2 and some chocolate covered strawberries and flowers. The entire month of February they have a special to celebrate Valentine's Day as well.

It is also available for a wedding venue for all those who got engaged over the holidays.

