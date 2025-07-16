A third of the cost of a new home is due to regulations. Blame the government. The figure was cited by a guest on air today. The rate is 30 percent for a multifamily unit and 25 percent for a single-family home. You understand that some regulations are a good thing, especially if you live in fire or earthquake-prone areas (think Custer County).

What do I Need to Buy a House?

Throw in high interest rates, and the average monthly mortgage payment is $1,000 higher than four years ago. Efforts to open more federal land to housing construction crashed and burned.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Meanwhile, a politician in New York City with no business being in public life could be the city’s next Mayor. He promised the poor housing that Santa Claus is coming if he’s elected.

Politicians are Asleep

Housing costs have become the issue of our time. Like joblessness in 1932, inflation in 1980, and COVID in 2020.

But mostly I hear crickets from politicians. They wetted an index finger, put it into the air, and tested which way the wind was blowing when it came to freeing up less than one percent of federal land.

I can’t stress enough that if you want to keep your public office, you can’t be tone-deaf on this issue. Yes, it’s complex. Banning rainbow-striped flags is easy, especially if you don’t intend to enforce the ban.

This is How You End a Career

Nero fiddled while Rome burned. It’s a well-known saying, even if it’s not true. He was also rudely term-limited.

We’re not looking for a government check, but inaction is only going to turn to fury. Ask the ghosts of Nero, Herbert Hoover, and Jimmy Carter how that ends.