Living in Twin Falls is a beautiful nice place to live. It is affordable, there is plenty to do outside, and it is a good family town to raise your kids in. When moving here, most look around the town first and then begin to branch out to make sure they find the location and home that fit what they are looking for. Last week I wrote a story about the best reasons to live in Twin Falls city limits, but that may not be what works for everyone. For many, living in Jerome, Kimberly, Buhl, or other smaller towns is more their style. Here are some of the reasons why it is better to live outside of Twin.

Saving Money on Fast Food

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

For those that live outside of Twin Falls, many have a tough decision when craving a certain fast food place. While some towns, like Jerome, have more options, places like Kimberly, Buhl, and Castleford have very limited options. It is because of this, that many will save money by deciding to stay home then make the long drive for their craving.

More Affordable Housing

Zillow Zillow loading...

When looking for a place to live in Twin Falls county, there are many things to take into account. Cost is usually the major one though, and it is this reason that living outside of Twin sometimes is a better option. Housing in the surrounding towns can often be a little bit cheaper, and sometimes you can have a little more land as well. Make sure to look at what you can get in Twin compared to the other areas and you might be surprised.

Cheaper Gas Adds Up Over Time

Picture by Bill Colley. Picture by Bill Colley. loading...

While driving to Twin will put more miles on your car and make you go through gas quicker, it is cheaper in the surrounding areas. In Buhl, gas is a good 20 cents cheaper per gallon on average than it is in Twin. If you live and work in Buhl and only go to Twin for certain occasions, then you will save a good chunk of change in the long run. If you work in Twin it will most likely break even, but somehow paying less makes you feel better.

Quiet Towns Can Be Nice

Credit: Kristina Flour on Unsplash Credit: Kristina Flour on Unsplash loading...

Living in Twin has advantages and being close to everything is great, but sometimes it is nice to be away from everything. In town, there are more sirens, more people, and more noises to be heard outside. The neighbors arguing may be heard next door, or if something takes place outside. These things can take place in smaller towns as well, but the fewer people, the lower the chances. The quiet and slower pace can be a nice escape from the more crowded area.

Everything is Close By...Everything

Credit: Arek Adeoye on Unsplash Credit: Arek Adeoye on Unsplash loading...

One of the best parts about living in a town the size of Kimberly and Buhl is everything is extremely close. If you have car trouble, you can walk to anything, or if you need to go to the grocery store, you can get to and back home in a pretty quick amount of time. This is nice when needing that one item for dinner, or if going to get a pizza or some food.

Fewer People Equals Less Crime

Credit: Alex Knight on Unsplash Credit: Alex Knight on Unsplash loading...

Everywhere has crime. It is inevitable, no matter where you live that there will be some sort of crime. Living in a smaller town, there seems to be less of it. Fewer people around will usually equal less crime. That doesn't mean there won't be any, but the odds of having it happen to you are lower than if you live in the bigger town.

The Hidden Gems of Food

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

Often in a smaller town, there is a local restaurant that blows everyone away. That is no different around here. While Twin has some incredible places to eat, there are some really good hidden gems in the surrounding towns, that Twin doesn't have. Train Station Pizza, Pizza Planet, and even Cloverleaf are some of the gems in Buhl. While Twin does have a Cloverleaf, it somehow never is as good as the one in Buhl, and it also doesn't have near the selection. When the Maxie's in Twin finally closes, the old one in Kimberly will be the only one left. Their food is good enough that it is worth the drive for sure.

There are advantages and disadvantages of living in Twin and its surrounding towns. While they both have many strengths, it is what you prefer and what works for you that determines which is truly the best. One thing that many of us can agree upon though is that the Magic Valley is a great place to live and has a lot to offer, no matter which area you choose to live in. Find what you like and live happy, knowing you can't go wrong either way.