Millennial is a term that is thrown around often and can be viewed as negative by many and positive by others. No matter how you feel about the generation from their 20s to their 40s, they are the future of this country. Some states see them thrive, while others see them making the world a worse place. With a constantly changing world, and millennials all across the United States, where are they thriving the most, and where are they struggling the most? What states are best and worst to be a millennial in?

The Best States for Millennials to Live In

For millennials, there are many factors to consider when figuring out the best state for them to live in. While some are viewed as a generation that relies on their parents, many are very successful, and to become that way there are a few things to look at. WalletHub released a list of the best states for millennials and the way they did this was based on civic engagement, economic health, quality of life, education and health, and affordability. Basing it off that criteria, it was determined that Washington is the best state for millennials. Not far behind them was Washington DC at two and Massachusetts at three. The worst state for millennials was Mississippi, just a tad worst than West Virginia and New Mexico, to be the worst three states.

Is Idaho a Good Place for Millennials?

Idaho fell right around the middle, landing at 27 on the list. The more interesting part was when you look at the five categories, Idaho ranked as the second-best state in economic health, but was near the bottom at 42 for quality of life. Breaking down things further, when it comes to millennials owning homes, Utah was number one in the country for millennial homeownership percentage, with Idaho coming in at number five. The cost of housing and beautiful landscape make this region a prime location for millennials to be starting families and their careers.

Love them or hate them, millennials are everywhere, and with the housing cost in the area, it appears more and more will be moving to Idaho in the future. Each generation brings something and each one ruins something. It will be interesting to see where the best areas are for Gen Z in a few years. To see the full list and breakdown, make sure to click the link above.

