How To Get Free Pancakes In Twin Falls For National Pancake Day

Free pancakes! Let that sentence sit in for a moment, wipe the drool from your chin, and get to IHOP. Today is National Pancake Day and you can get a free short stack at IHOP until 7pm. The food is free - but don't be a tight wad. They are doing the free pancakes so you can in turn donate money to help kids with critical illnesses.

IHOP hopes to raise $5 million today for the cause. So, go get your 'free' pancakes and donate some of the money you saved to help sick kids. It will make your food taste better because it comes with a side of joy. Thank goodness our IHOP is open for National Pancake Day!