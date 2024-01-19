How You Can Help an Idaho Patriot Recover From a Terrible Crash

Marc Robinson and his family need your help. He came to the service of his country, now you can return the favor. The truck driver from Challis was badly hurt in a crash in Ohio. His big rig was known at truck stops across America. The tractor had a tribute to the more than 240 U.S. Marines killed in the Beirut terrorist bombing of 1983. Marc lost an arm as a result of his accident. He may have years of therapy ahead.

A GoFundMe account has been established to assist his family, who’ve also lost a source of income. Over the last two days, the money raised initially has almost doubled. You can see the page and learn how to contribute by clicking here.

Many younger Americans have no memory of the 1983 bombing and many may be hearing the story for the first time. The Marines were working a peacekeeping mission after a Lebanese civil war and an Israeli invasion to quell terrorist attacks. Among the dead were several who were sound asleep at the time of the attack.

Twenty years ago, I was working a radio station exhibit at a fair and met one of the survivors. He had been wounded in the attack and explained he had experienced years of survivor’s guilt. He was also disappointed the event had mostly been forgotten.

Marc Robinson was working to keep the tragedy alive in the minds of his fellow Americans. The truck was a good entry to sharing the story when people asked questions.

