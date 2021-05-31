Memorial Day in Idaho is a Private Affair

They’re not forgotten. It’s my impression after witnessing the activity at local cemeteries over the weekend. I’ve written about how Memorial Day seemed to be a much more public commemoration when I was growing up than what I see today. On the other hand, perhaps it’s simply become a much more personal event for families. Especially since so few Americans actually put on a uniform. This changed in the early 1970s when the military became an all-volunteer force.

There was a time when I was a young boy when some elements of our culture didn’t appreciate the sacrifices made by men and women who served. I had a friend some years ago. He was Lakota on one side of his family and Onondaga on the other. As a warrior, he served in the Marines in Southeast Asia. He told me a story about coming home and getting leave. He and some friends decided to put on street clothes and go out on the town. Their haircuts gave them away and they took some verbal abuse.

Years later, he was at a ceremony near the Washington Monument. This during the height of the war in Iraq. Some old-time leftists were heckling the old veterans. He swears he decked one aging hippy and my friend says the police simply turned and looked away.

We had gotten better separating the warriors from the wars. Or we were making progress. Then the woke brigade and Critical Race Theory came along.

Are we backsliding? Check out the video below from Campus Reform. Very sad.