If you could build your dream home, where would you build it? My plans are Glacier National Park, facing a lake. Now, I realize I wouldn’t get very far. I did say dream! Glacier National has been on my bucket list a very long time. Last week I was able to cross it off and consider Denali next.

I can’t imagine what heaven looks like but Glacier National Park must be a preview.

From the moments I was approaching the park I was starting to feel young. It didn’t last long. I had stopped for coffee and Dr. Pepper in Cut Bank and from Browning to St. Mary there’s construction. A long, slow and bumpy ride. Feeling young is one thing. Being I’m an older guy, I needed a bathroom. Finally found a place just before I entered the park and none too soon!

Then I felt young, again. I entered from the eastern side and early in the morning. Research suggested it wouldn’t be quite so congested.

I rolled down my windows, turned off all sounds inside the car and just listened. All my worries and pains vanished. When I could stop and walk about the park it was even better. Down in the valleys last week’s daytime highs were in the 90s. Up near the high peaks it was much cooler. I can’t imagine what heaven looks like but Glacier National Park must be a preview.

As for the house I’ve got planned, it’s not impossible. Just check out the video below. Perhaps nobody would notice. Besides, I’d make coffee and promise to be an official greeter. You can see all my pictures from Cut Bank and through the park by clicking here.