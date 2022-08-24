We all have our flaws and all have our good qualities. Sometimes certain parts of us are more recognizable than others. Lately, it seems that more and more of the bad parts of people have been coming out, and a few weeks ago, I wrote about why all of these flaws together are reasons why Twin Falls is going to hell. While there is a ton of negativity and evil in this world, and sinful acts happening around Twin, that doesn't mean that the whole town is this way. There are still good people and good qualities in Twin, and they are easy to spot every day. These are the reasons why Twin Falls will be saved if the end of the world were today.

The Giving People of Twin Falls

Working in this industry, you get to be a part of multiple charity events a year. While these events are humbling and gratifying, the best part about them is seeing how giving the people of Twin Falls are. It doesn't matter if it is an event for school supplies, food for the homeless, food for an animal shelter, or any other kind of event, the residents of Twin Falls come out and give every time. It is people like these that make Twin Falls a special community and is rare to find these days.

Churches on Every Corner in Twin Falls

For anyone that has moved from the coast or some place that is not known to be more conservative and on the religious side, it doesn't take long to notice there are lots of churches in Twin Falls. While not literally, it does feel like there is one on every corner in town, which isn't far off. Every denomination almost has a place to call home in Twin, and it gives new residents a wide variety of where to attend. No matter your beliefs, odds are high that you can find a church or community for you here.

Honoring the Sabbath Day in Twin Falls

Some may view this as a negative, especially when it comes to running errands on the weekend, but the people of Twin Falls do a fantastic job of honoring the Sabbath. Many stores and restaurants open late or close entirely on Sundays. It can be frustrating for customers, but the employees deserve a chance to attend church as well. It is rare to see this many stores close down in one town on Sunday, but is a breath of fresh air to see as well.

Caring for your Neighbor in Twin Falls

Giving to charity is a great example of helping others, but the people in Twin Falls also do a great job of helping their neighbors. This can be from helping them in need, doing a service for them, and going out of your way to being kind whenever they need it. I have seen many examples of people helping their neighbor with a broken down car, mowing their lawn, or offering to buy or give them things when someone is in need. That giving heart is a great quality to have and one of many that Twin Falls processes.

Low Crime Rate in Twin Falls

Idaho is known to be one of the safest states in the United States, and a major part of that is having people that follow the law and don't commit crimes. When a single murder makes headline news in a town, that tells you that you are doing something right. Theft and assault are even at a low rate compared to other places. This goes back to being kind to your neighbors, and that goes a long way in making a town worthy of being saved.

Families in Twin Falls

Twin Falls is a fantastic family community. There are tons of families in the area, and many of them are bigger families with three or more kids. One thing about Idaho that many may not know, is it is the second lowest state when it comes to single parent families. Families in the state stick together, and that is a big part of their love and loyalty to their significant others. Keeping families together goes a long way in making a tighter and more trustworthy community.

The Beauty of Twin Put You Almost There

While Twin Falls isn't heaven, the natural beauty around us is pretty amazing. Mountains to the north and south, a canyon that is more beautiful the more you explore it, and the natural farmland are all sights to take in. It is easy to stop appreciating it over the years, but it truly is one of the most naturally beautiful places there is. The whole state is beautiful, and with so much of it untouched, it is the way it was intended to be. It is like Heaven on earth.

While a few weeks ago I mentioned Twin Falls going to hell, that doesn't mean there aren't redeeming qualities of Twin Falls. Every town and city has its flaws, and every town and city has its positives. As long as the positives are better than the flaws, then the people of Twin Falls are doing something right. Each town has bad apples, and it is about resisting those bad apples and not letting them consume the town. Keep doing what you are Twin and things will turn out alright.

