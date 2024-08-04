Fatal Crash on I-84 Near Bliss Claims One

Another Weekend Fatality on Idaho Roads: Bliss Crash

The Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating another fatal crash that occurred on Idaho roads this weekend. This two-vehicle incident took place at approximately 7:59 a.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2024, on eastbound I-84 at milepost 142 in Gooding County.

Details of the Incident

A 71-year-old female from Nampa was driving eastbound in a Chevrolet Silverado when she veered off the road. Upon attempting to return to the roadway, she collided with the trailer of a semi-truck driven by a 41-year-old male from Florida, who was also traveling eastbound.

Casualties and Response

The female driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. Unfortunately, her passenger, a 65-year-old female from Boise, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. It was noted that all occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Road Closures and Investigation

As a result of the collision, all eastbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for approximately six hours to allow emergency responders to manage the scene and conduct their investigation. The Idaho State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

