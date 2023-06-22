A Legendary Idaho Diner May Soon be Gone for Good

It’s the end of an era in Bliss. The current owners of the Oxbow Diner are retiring at the end of June. The doors will close unless there’s a buyer. I looked at the asking price and checked with some friends in the restaurant business. They tell me buying the Oxbow would be a bargain!

The place has been a frequent stop for me for many years as I’m driving between Twin Falls and Boise. One year, just before Christmas, a group of friends from across the region joined me for an impromptu Christmas luncheon. We were treated like visiting royalty. The wait staff was wonderful. So was the food. I finished my lunch and then ordered some other menu items. Hey, it was Christmas.

Paul Thompson, one of the hosts of Pastors Round Table on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX has commented the portions are massive. If I lived in Bliss, I would be there at least once a week, if not more often.

The diner has been a go-to stop for travelers getting off the Interstate and for those taking the old road. There’s a breathtaking view of the Snake River Canyon just behind the restaurant. As you approach the front door, there’s a dinosaur to the left. It was constructed by the father of a friend. He used one of her brother’s toy dinosaurs as a model.

Picture by Bill Colley. Picture by Bill Colley. loading...

We can’t lose this place. It’s a part of Idaho culture. Let’s pray someone who has always dreamed about owning a diner steps in and maintains a piece of history.