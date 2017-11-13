Idaho AG Vets Medicaid Expansion Proposal

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Attorney General's office has flagged a handful of concerns while vetting a proposal seeking to expand Medicaid coverage through a ballot initiative. Deputy Attorney General Scott Keim says the initiative contains language requiring the state to implement Medicaid expansion immediately if the proposal is approved — otherwise known as an emergency clause. According to analysis completed earlier this week, Keim said emergency clauses only apply to legislation approved by the Idaho Legislature, not through a ballot initiative. Ballot initiatives in Idaho must be reviewed by the Attorney General's office before supporters can collect signatures to get it on the 2018 November ballot. Maine voters recently defied conservative opponents by becoming the first state to approve Medicaid expansion through a ballot initiative, sparking hope to supporters in Idaho and other states seeking to pass similar measures.