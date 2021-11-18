TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Former Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador is making a run for the Idaho Attorney General's office in 2022. Labrador, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for four terms, announced his candidacy for Attorney General Wednesday. Currently, Republican Lawrence Wasden is serving his fifth term as Idaho Attorney General. In a statement on social media, Former Republican Rep. Labrador said, "Right now the great battles for the soul of our nation are taking place in our courthouses. The Biden Administration is pushing an unlawful agenda that interferes with the sovereignty of the State of Idaho and the freedoms, liberties, and economic future of Idahoans. As Attorney General, I will defend our liberties and hold the Biden Administration accountable. We need an Attorney General who has the knowledge, experience, and strength to help lead these efforts." Labrador ran in 2018 for Idaho governor in the primaries and lost to now Republican Gov. Brad Little. Labrador earned a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and a law degree from the University of Washington. He worked as a Treasure Valley attorney before entering politics.

