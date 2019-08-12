Idaho Congressmen to Celebrate Carey Centennial

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-The small town of Carey is celebrating 100 years of existence and will be recognized by Idaho congressmen. U.S. senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo will help celebrate Carey's centennial on Tuesday during a public ceremony at the city hall.

According to the office of Sen. Risch, the congressmen will present the Congressional Record Statement at the event that says in part: “The picturesque community in Blaine County, Idaho, is in a beautiful area rich in history and extraordinary people,” the statement reads. “The residents of Carey have much to celebrate. In addition to building a welcoming community settled in an amazing part of our great state, recreational opportunities abound, including skiing, fishing, hiking, biking and hunting. Past and present-day Carey residents have developed Carey into a community built on a foundation of resourcefulness and goodwill with an eye toward how to further grow and make progress for the betterment of its residents.”

A number of local officials will be present at the 1 p.m. ceremony at the Carey City Hall August 13.