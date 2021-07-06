CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 61-year-old woman was flown to Pocatello hospital after she hit a deer while riding a motorcycle near Carey Sunday afternoon.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Sherrie Young, of Redding, was airlifted to the hospital with multiple non-life threating injuries after she had hit a deer that went right in front of her pm the Little Wood River Reservoir Road at around 4 p.m.. The sheriff's office said Young couldn't brake in time before hitting the animal.

