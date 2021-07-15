We talk a lot about restaurants in Twin Falls and how great we really have it here. If you are looking to try something new or you are bringing someone new to the area, you need to try these dishes from these Twin Falls restaurants. They are delicious.

1 The Cove - Finger Steaks It seems to be a resounding yes among locals, The Cove has some of, if not the best, finger steaks in Twin Falls. They are delicious. I know people who go to the Cove just for the finger steaks.

2 Scooter's - Wings and Fries Not just any chicken wings and French fries, you have to get the raspberry chipotle barbecue wings and the garlic parmesan fries. I promise you will not be disappointed.

3 The GR Pretty much any burger. Seriously, try them all. The Ground Round burgers are delicious.

4 Jakers- Cap Steak If you have never had a Jaker's Cap Steak you are missing out. They only have them when they are available and they sell out quickly but if you can find a night when they have one, order it.

5 Idaho Pizza Co - Idaho Supreme If you want a great pizza and a local favorite, definitely get the Idaho Supreme Pizza. It is absolutely fantastic.

6 The Anchor - Ahi Tuna Tacos I have never been a fan of seafood tacos until I ate the Ahi Tuna Tacos at the Anchor. Oh my goodness talk about delicious. Definitely a must try.

7 Koto Brewing - Katsu Chicken This breaded chicken sandwich is amazing. It is made with chicken thighs I believe so it is not dry at all and the sauce is killer.

8 Buffalo Cafe - Buffalo Chips You know if they made a dish that encompasses the name of the restaurant it is going to be good. This breakfast dish will fill you up all day and is definitely a must try if you have never had it.

9 Maxies - Lasagna Dang this lasagna is good. Maxies pizza is amazing too but I have never thought about ordering lasagna and having it delivered, but it was so worth it.

10 Elevation 486 - Idaho Ruby Red Trout Yummy, locally sourced trout and incredibly flavorful. I am not a huge trout fan but however they make it here at Elevation it is delicious.