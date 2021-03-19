Idaho: Good Country for Old Men

I came across a link from finance101.com and it appeared to suggest Idaho wasn’t a great place for retirement. As a radio host, I’ve been partially retired for several years! There was a map at the site and I believed it indicated Idaho was the sixth worse place for old folks. Then I read the list and we’re not mentioned. Some neighboring states made the list but the writer also suggests there are some positives in all these places and it balances the negatives.

Curious, I started searching for other links about retirement in Idaho, which I’m likely someday going to face. I hate long moves!

A site called leisurecare.com is promoting Idaho as a great choice. It explains what a lot of people don’t know. Much of the state actually has mild winters (not everyone lives on a mountain peak). Great views, low taxes and access to some great parks.

I bought the state park pass for the year and at 10 dollars it’s a bargain. A National Park pass is only 80 dollars a year and seniors get a lifetime pass for the same price with a onetime 10 dollar processing fee.

The site also says Idaho is walkable. Depends on where you live but I would say that’s true just about anywhere in the state. In Twin Falls the North side is especially attractive for walking and if you like a canyon trail it doesn’t get much better.

Twin Falls is the most likely place where I would retire but I’ve got at least half a dozen spots on the list. One favorite is in the panhandle and in 10 minutes you can walk across town, drop off mail and pick up groceries. It does get a bit more snow but it looks like a postcard when it falls.