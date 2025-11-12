No Matter Where You Stand, Healthcare in Idaho is a Train Wreck

No Matter Where You Stand, Healthcare in Idaho is a Train Wreck

Bill Colley

Apparently, people are going to die by the thousands in Idaho.  Democrat and Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel explains that 25,000 people will soon lose their healthcare through the Obamacare exchanges.  Why?   Because Republicans in Washington have not committed to renewing temporary subsidies issued during the so-called COVID emergency.  Many of the people impacted by paying higher coverage costs were government workers who retired before they reached Medicare age requirements, and now you’re expected to cover their bridge.

The System is at Cliff's Edge

The healthcare system is approaching collapse.  We were told 15 years ago that Obamacare would bend the cost curve down.  We were told if you liked your doctor, you could keep your doctor…  The list became a mantra from the left.  Now, I’m hearing the argument it would’ve worked if we had simply adopted a nationalized/single payer system.  These are the same people who insist socialism will work, once we do it the right way.  Nobody else has, but we will.

A Perfect Storm is Brewing

When you combine the inflation crisis with the housing crisis and the debt crisis, and now the healthcare crisis, I would say Americans may be on the cusp of a revolutionary moment.  Just remember, the outcome isn’t always as positive as 1776.

My doctor is a nice guy.  But I’m an old man, and it looks like my generation is blessed to be the people who’ll experience what the unpredictable outcome will be.  Maybe the government isn’t capable of always providing a solution.  My golden years are going to be a rough ride.  Alana should’ve said 25,001.

