Idaho Law Enforcement Agencies Wrestle with Data Collection

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Law enforcement leaders across Idaho are considering whether to seek new laws detailing how they collect and retain video footage and who gets access to the images.

The use of body cameras, dash cameras and jail security cameras means that police and sheriff departments nationwide are gathering more data than ever and receiving more public records requests for the images. Idaho law requires that the videos be stored for two years, but that amount of digital storage can get expensive for the agencies.

Dan Blocksom, an attorney with the Idaho Association of Counties, discussed the data collection dilemma during a joint meeting of the Idaho Sheriffs Association and the Chiefs of Police Association in Boise on Monday.

He said the expense likely wouldn't be as much of a problem in 10 years as storage costs decrease. Still, he said, figuring out what to record and when to release the recordings needs to be addressed.