Idaho Man Gets Almost Two Decades Behind Bars for Drug Crimes

(KLIX) – A man from Soda Springs will spend nearly two decades behind bars for drug crimes.

Ryan Fitzgerald Dalley, 44, was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court to 17 years in federal prison for "continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracy to launder money," according to U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis.

Dalley also will be on 10 years of supervised release following his prison term, must pay a $1,500 fine, and forfeit $88,623 in seized U.S. currency and at least $25,000 of unrecovered cash proceeds and/or facilitating property.

He pleaded guilty on June 25, 2018.

The news release said that court records show Dalley admitted he had acted as an organizer, supervisor or manager for more than four years, from September 20013 to October 2017, of at least five individuals who conspired to distribute methamphetamine in Idaho and other nearby states. He also admitted he received substantial income from the sales of methamphetamine and laundered $100,000 in drug proceeds.

Davis, in the news release, said:

Idaho has a methamphetamine problem that permeates every community. My office is dedicated to working with local, state, and federal agencies to ensure that individuals like Mr. Dalley, who repeatedly attempt to enrich themselves through the suffering of others, receive justice and are removed from society.

According to U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, Dalley’s drug trafficking organization was “one of, if not the largest, drug trafficking operation in Eastern Idaho.”

Idaho State Police Det. Lee Edgley said the organization “flooded eastern Idaho with hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine” and operated in several states, including Arizona, Montana and Utah.

“The Idaho State Police will continue to work with local and federal law enforcement to bring to justice those individuals and organizations who seek to profit from selling dangerous controlled substances that tear at the very fabric of our community,” Edgley said.