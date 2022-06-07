Traffic Stop Near Idaho Falls Yields Thousands of Fentanyl Pills

Traffic Stop Near Idaho Falls Yields Thousands of Fentanyl Pills

Idaho State Police

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A couple thousands fentanyl pills were seized by Idaho State Police during a traffic stop near Idaho Falls during the weekend that resulted in the arrest of four people. Two women, ages 36 and 38, from Minnesota were booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Sunday one various drug charges including possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, according to Idaho State Police. A trooper stopped a Hyundai SUV headed north on Interstate 15 with four people inside. The vehicle was eventually searched and troopers allegedly found 2,000 fentanyl pills worth an estimated $55,000. ISP also alleges methamphetamine, marijuana, and a loaded gun was also found. The two other passengers, both male non-citizens, in the car were arrested. The incident remains under investigation.

Get our free mobile app

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.
Filed Under: Drug Crimes, fentanyl, I15, Idaho Falls, Idaho State Police
Categories: Idaho News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top