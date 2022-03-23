Boise Man Convicted of Distributing Meth in Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man with prior drug convictions will spend 10 years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution in the Treasure Valley. U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr. announced the sentencing of Nicolas Strong, 44, of Boise, who will also serve five years of supervised release once he is out of prison. Strong was arrested following several drug deals in 2021 and when authorities searched a place he had been staying in Boise. Around 450 grams of meth, nearly $3,000 in cash and a firearm were found. At the time Stong was out on parole for prior convictions also related to dealing methamphetamine. Strong pleaded guilty in December 2021.

