Idaho Man Gets Prison Time on Internet Sex Crimes Charges

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Boise man will spend 10 years in a federal prison for trying to get who he thought was an underage girl to engage in sexual activity. Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr. announced last week Jordan Michael Drake, 34, was sentenced for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. He will also serve ten years of supervised release once he is out of prison. A jury convicted Brake in April after a three-day trial. Several Magic Valley law enforcement agencies assisted with the investigation called "Operation Butterball."

According to the U.S. Attorney, Drake had talked online with an undercover detective that was pretending to be a 15-year-old girl. During their conversations online, Drake tried to convince the undercover officer posing as teen to engage in sexual activity. At one point he tried to get the address of the teen to meet up. When he arrived at the address he thought belonged to the teen, he was met by law enforcement and arrested.

Drake will have to register as a sex offender and forfeit his cellphone that was used in the crime. The Rupert Police Department, Jerome County Sheriff's Office and other agencies assisted with the investigation lead by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

