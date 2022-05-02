Boise Man Gets Nearly 20 Years for Drug Dealing

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A repeat offender for dealing drugs in the Treasure Valley will spend the next 20 years behind bars. U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzales Jr., announced Dennis Radford Colby, also known as "Dragon" was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. Colby began his latest drug trafficking in 2020 in the Caldwell area then in February of 2021, he was caught by Drug Enforcement Administration agents with nearly 4,000 grams of methamphetamine and 98 grams of heroin. When officers tried to arrest him he tried to get away armed with a stun gun. Colby will have to serve five years of supervised release once he is let out of prison. He has a history of drug trafficking dating back to the late 90s. He had been on parole during his last arrest.

