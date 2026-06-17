I hosted Idaho State Police and the Twin Falls County Prosecutor on my show, and nobody mentioned the big drug bust. “Did you take a massive amount of methamphetamine off the streets?” isn’t usually among the questions I pop. Later in the day, I saw a news release from ISP detailing the massive haul. Nearly 12 pounds of meth were found in a pickup truck after a traffic stop on Highway 93 south of Twin Falls. Troopers estimate the value at 90,000 dollars!

The Alleged Mules Cooperated

Three people in the truck were arrested. They were cooperative and admitted they were carrying contraband. ISP did mention on the air Tuesday that drug seizures are a stepped-up effort in the state this summer. An effort that’s off to a good start. The program has a dedicated team of troopers and dogs prepared to spring into action. The task force works with local agencies, and you may not see them coming. The goal is to disrupt drug gang activity passing through the state. Highway 93 is a popular conduit for illegal activity.

You may have Passed By and Not Even Noticed

The arrest took place last Thursday, during mid-afternoon. One of the three in the truck was also charged with illegal possession of a prescription drug.

When you consider 40,000 vehicles cross the Perrine Bridge every day, finding all of the drug mules would appear to be like finding a needle in a haystack, but investigators can often spot specific markings. For three guys in a F-150, last Thursday was a bad day.