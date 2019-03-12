Exploding targets could be responsible for devastating wildfires. Now an Idaho State Legislator is proposing a partial ban on use of the targets.

Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett tells Newsradio 1310 the targets are growing in popularity and are already blamed for some past wildfires. Following the 65,000 acre Carey Fire last summer, she decided to take action.

It wouldn’t be a total ban. It would only apply during fire season. You could still use exploding targets on private property and at target ranges.

A change in law would better align Idaho’s public lands with federal land regulations.

Stennett’s only serious challenge with the bill is her status as a Democrat serving in a heavily Republican legislature, although. The bill has the backing of many in law enforcement and firefighting services.

While the number of wildfires has decreased across the west over the last several decades the severity has increased in some regions.

