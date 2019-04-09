Idahoan Moves on in “The Voice” Competition

A 20-year-old from Idaho is moving on in Season 16 of "The Voice."

On Monday night Jacob Maxwell from Coeur d'Alene battled against Talon Cardon while singing "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic."

With comments from the judges afterward that he looked like Jake Gyllenhaal and Cara Delevingne, they did a little beating around the bush before letting us know what their decision would be.

Maxwell's competitor in the battle, Talon Cardon, unfortunately, had his voice crack during the performance, which really took a toll on voting for some of the judges.

Blake Shelton, one of the judges on the show, said he believed Maxwell had a "better grasp on the song."

With similar comments from the other judges, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine, Maxwell was chosen to be one of the 36 contestants left on the show.

He first wowed the judges last month with his performance of "Delicate" by Taylor Swift . Click here for a full list of contestants left on the NBC show.