Great Misconceptions and Myths About the Magic Valley

Here’s a new one. I saw something interesting on Twin Falls Rants and Raves. It’s a Facebook page. The item I reference is available by clicking here. A fellow asked an excellent question about the biggest misconception about the Magic Valley. The replies are great. Both pros and cons, but it would give any outsider an excellent insight into the region.

Some people say there’s more to do than meets the eye. Others say nothing is going on. It’s a matter of perspective. If I was 22 years old and single, I might think there needs to be more options. If you’re 35 years old, married, and with three kids, you probably have plenty of choices and also like staying close to home for time with the family.

I’ve lived all over the Lower 48, and I like having 33 major waterfalls within 30 miles. I lived a short drive from Niagara Falls when I was a young man, and this is better for variety.

I enjoy the isolation of a drive through some high desert territory, away from the city.

I could go out to eat every day at a different restaurant, and probably not repeat one over a calendar year.

Ogden, Boise, and Salt Lake City are day trips. I like museums. All have some great places to view history.

I like going to buy groceries on a Saturday morning and seeing several friends when shopping.

I like the 10-minute drive to work.

I like going to bed and not being interrupted by sirens all night long.

So, you could be among those who believe people see it as a provincial backwater. But the place is home.

