Twin Falls Christians Plan to Confront Paranormal Cirque

They plan to stand up against what they view as creeping Satanism. Several Magic Valley Churches ask congregants to come to the Magic Valley Mall on Friday night. An event called Paranormal Cirque is in a tent, or that’s what I’ve been told. The Christians believe God-fearing people in the Magic Valley need to make a statement and offer an alternative for people looking for answers in tarot cards, palm readings, and soothsayers.

Maybe you believe they’re overreacting, but most Christian denominations strictly follow John 14:6: I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. Jesus didn’t say, and also Ouija boards.

Participants in the church response explain there will be no shouting or anger. Their goal is to march around the tent while praying and answer any questions circusgoers may have.

State Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld explains it’s going to be like the ancient Israelites marching around Jericho. If you read the book, you’ll discover the walls of the city crumbled.

My guess is the reaction won’t be nice. Too many people aren’t interested in a dialogue, and we’ve become so worldly that we would rather have a psychic tell us we’re going to come into big money and live out our days on Easy Street. You can also expect mainstream media will look askance at anything remotely Christian. America’s newsrooms are populated by the Democrat Party’s auxiliary. The party isn’t exactly known for its godly platform. Remember, this is the same party that once booed a mention of God at a national convention.

