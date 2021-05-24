Idahoans Wonder and Test if the COVID Vaccine Really is Magnetic

Is this harmless silliness, conspiracy, or truth? Some people believe the COVID vaccine is magnetic and that could mean a number of things for those who have been dosed. Could it be that the vaccine contains metallic microchips that give us better 5G reception since some think the 5G towers are the cause of the pandemic?

Why do Some People Think the COVID Vaccine is Magnetic?

There are numerous videos floating around the internet right now which appear to prove that the COVID vaccine is magnetic. Posts on social media sites from my friends and around the world show people who have just received the vaccine placing magnets on the injection site and having the magnet stick. This has caused a lot of speculation about the cause of the magnetism.

What Would Cause the COVID Vaccine to be Magnetic?

Some seem to think the magnetism is proof that the COVID vaccine is actually a front to inject us all with microchips to track and control us.

Others believe the magnetism is simply caused by small metallic components of the actual vaccine.

There are others who don't believe there is any actual magnetism. It is just a combination of camera tricks or illusions.

Which COVID Vaccines Seem to be Magnetic?

Is it all COVID vaccines that people claim are magnetic or just a certain brand? I haven't been able to find any claims yet that it is a specific vaccine.

Are the COVID Vaccines Actually Magnetic?

While some people seem to think the vaccines are magnetic and appear to prove so with pictures and videos, science says they are all wrong. There are no magnetic components in any of the COVID vaccine options.

Science explains that the reason some magnets appear to stick to vaccine sites could be due to residual adhesive from band aids, the person had a previous surgery and there is a metal plate in that location. Some say that moisturizers or oily skin could be the reason, much in the same way a spoon might stick to your nose.

