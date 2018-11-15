Idaho’s Most Searched Black Friday Items

Idahoans are a lot like some neighbors when shopping.

BlackFriday.com looked at web searches and discovered shoppers in Idaho, Montana and Washington State looked mostly for Apple products.

Most Black Friday searches are for electronics. Best Buy is the top choice (its brick and mortar stores still do very well). Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Costco round out the choices in the top five.

Idaho’s most searched Apple product is the iPad.

BlackFriday.com also allows you to compare Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.