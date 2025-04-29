I hitched a ride one day on the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office boat. We encountered people swimming near Pillar Falls. I don’t have that skill in the water, and especially avoid places where the depth is above my chin. Deputies asked the young women if they were okay, and the swimmers replied they were fine.

If you don’t have a backyard pool and avoid public pools, where do you swim? The water of the Snake River is a murky mess. Are there other locations in southern Idaho that you would recommend?

I gather from my travels that most people don’t swim in area lakes and ponds. Or that it’s prohibited in many places. I rarely see people in the water.

I grew up on a lake, and there was also a stream nearby that had naturally developed in a bend. Many of my buddies would strip down to their skivvies and take the plunge. I didn’t. I once pulled a massive snapping turtle out of the same water. I value my toes, among other things.

I’m sure there are many places out in the country where kids have been taking a dip for years.

I’ll wager they often keep these locations a secret, just like you would do if you found a great fishing hole. Once you get a crowd, it’s just not the same.

If you know of a place and don’t mind divulging the location, drop me a line at bill.colley@townsquaremedia.com. This summer, I have friends visiting from Washington State. They’re experienced and avid swimmers, nd are looking to enjoy what Idaho has to offer.

