

The main focus of our ongoing drought is food production. I think as it should be, but there are ancillary troubles. A friend from East Idaho shared a post with me on Facebook. It was posted by the Seagull Bay Yacht Club and warns that boating is going to be severely impacted in a few days. I noticed in the comments that there are additional concerns about AI data centers, which could eat up even more water. It reminded me of a video I watched about how data centers are gobbling up other resources.

Water Needs to Be Used Carefully

As I said in a post yesterday, the drought may be a major concern for politicians, but when it comes to nature, there are many things beyond their control. Additionally, I was listening to our farm report on Monday morning, and the host said there are predictions that next winter may bring the same conditions. May isn’t the word will, but erring on the side of caution is probably a good plan. Are we going to have water restrictions? The sooner the better, I would believe. Do we really need to be watering grass (and much of it coats the pavement) in the strips down the center of streets?

Restrictions May Be Severe and Soon

I’m not judging the planners. They know more about water than I do. I drink it, and I shower, and I know it’s there when I turn on the tap. The contingencies are probably already mapped out in some meeting room.

A question I raised yesterday was what happens if this is more permanent than cyclical? I would recommend a book about the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. It’s prophetic.