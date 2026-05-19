The most common question I get is when do the polls open? The first website you get when you Google this question is linked here. You’ll notice the bureaucrats don’t make finding the answer easy. You can’t tell me they don’t get the same question. Page a third to halfway down, and you’ll see they’ve buried the lead. You can dig around and find your polling place. My experience is that you’ll need identification (a wonderful idea), and my driver’s license works. Someone will ask if you still live at the same address, and on primary day, ask which ballot you want. The last is because we don’t have a California-style jungle primary. Your ballot is designed for your party affiliation. All candidates appear on the General Election ballot in November.

Ballots Can Be Confusing

My Republican Ballot in the city of Twin Falls is a long one. It fills the front and back of the paper. Page two could be confusing. You’re asked to select judges for various seats, and the ballot instructs you to pick one. It means one for each district, and not one for the entire page. I thought that could trip people up when I first looked at the page.

Simple and Done

You’re not required to fill out a choice in every contest. When you’re finished, you tuck your ballot into the brown envelope and turn it back in. Someone will announce your name and that you voted (like you want everyone in the room to know you!) You’ll get offered a sticker to wear to promote the process. I think it’s wasteful spending and virtue signaling.