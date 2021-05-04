It’s Time To Prep Against Twin Falls’ Biggest Garden Pest

April showers for Idaho have come and gone. It's now time to start preparing your spring garden against the arrival of Idaho's biggest destroyers of leaves and flowers.

Around our home, we've been preparing our property for growing season for the past couple of weeks. I mowed the lawns for the first time in 2021 on Sunday. Dead growth and weeds are slowly disappearing from our property, and now we've began researching ways to fight back against the our biggest garden headache, the Aphid.

Aphids are great at chewing holes in flowers and plants, and are just an overall pain in the butt. Ladybugs are a good defense against Aphids, as they are known to consume as many as 5,000 of the buggers in their lifespan, which sadly only amounts to about 12 months, according to the folks at thespruce.com.

Greg Jannetta

May also is the time to plant certain fruits and vegetables such as tomato and watermelon. For a guide on what is best to be put in the ground before June, click on this planting guide link.

Your local garden center sells certain insect soaps that when mixed with water, do a pretty effective job at keeping Aphids at bay. They are also known to aid in transmitting and spreading plant viruses, so if you don't want to deal with the headaches caused by these destructive insects, then now is the time to act.

A recent video upload to YouTube shows some good ways to fight Aphids off. Happy planting!

Twin Falls Evel Knievel Trail Walk

Lake Walcott A Short Drive From Twin Falls