Jerome County Sheriff to Close Two Offices Due to COVID-19

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Jerome County Sheriff's Office has had to pull back some of its services because of people out sick with COVID-19. In a brief message posted to social media, the Jerome County Sheriff's Office said it will close at noon today (Dec. 3) several of its offices "due to the outbreak of COVID-19."

The sheriff's office said the Administrative Office and Driver's License offices will shutter their doors and won't reopen until December 14th, tentatively. The sheriff's office said it was all in an effort to keep employees safe. People needing to do business with the Driver's License office have been encouraged to go online, through the Idaho Department of Division of Motor Vehicle to renew a license or go to a neighboring county if they are open.

The Jerome County Sheriff's Office said people can still call 911 if they have an emergency.