BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-A fishing and camping site along the Snake River near Buhl will be closed during the early part of spring to address flooding issues. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the closure of the Cedar Draw access site northeast of Buhl for a construction project that will make improvement to the site that often floods during high river flows. The closure is to protect the safety of the public and construction crews. The project will install new restrooms that will be higher so they don't get flooded during the spring. The access site has a boat ramp along with camping sites when open. Idaho Fish and Game said the closure is expected to last through early April.



